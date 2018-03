Stella McCartney

A perfectly tailored blazer still remains as one of the top items for an androgynous wardrobe.



We like Stella's single-breasted jacket in salmon pink, it looks great teamed with skinny trousers and high-heeled pumps.



To achieve the same look without blowing your shopping budget Topshop's ivory satin jacket is equally sharp.



Left: Stella McCartney Hydrangea wool-crepe jacket - £1,070

Net-A-Porter



Right: Topshop Ivory satin shawl collar tux jacket - £65

Topshop