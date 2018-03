Stella McCartney

Comfortable and cool, cork sandals are all the rage for the coming season.



Lightweight and easy to stride the streets in; the Kurt Geiger pair are strikingly similar to Stella McCartney's pair... snap them up before they are gone!



Left: Stella McCartney Faux patent-leather wedge sandals - £315

Net-A-Porter



Right: KG Poppet black sandals - £59

Kurt Geiger