Stella McCartney

Girls who like boys. Few fashion designers can pull of the feminine-meets-masculine look, Stella McCartney is one of them.



Signature shades of cornflower blue, antique pink, and ivory are found in abundance throughout the spring/summer collection - get the look by adjusting the palette of your own spring/summer wear to achieve uber feminine style .



To break up the solid colour bold botanical prints are on silks and cotton, including large graphic prints of citrus fruits; perfect to brighten up a spring morning.



This collection also features organza embroidered lace and cut-out crochet pieces.



Mix these with classic tailored cropped trousers, jersey knits and crisp white shirts for smart/casual.



We have selected four key essentials from the SS11 line for you to become Stella chic.

View the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2011 collection or continue to get the look for less.

