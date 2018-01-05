Stella McCartney

Her own label Stella McCartney was brought by the Gucci Group in 2001.



Stella is a vegetarian and animal rights supporter and uses no leather or fur in her collections.



As a PETA pet her line includes a statement, "Suitable for vegetarians" which can even be found on the sole of Stella McCartney shoes.



All of her designs and production are enviromentally friendly, this has elevated the designer as leader in sustainable fashion.



In 2005 Stella McCartney for H&M caused a fashion frenzy as shoppers snagged items from the highly anticipated affordable line.



Following her successful collabration with Gap Kids Stella combined to her love of children and fashion to create a Stella McCartney kids range.



She is also noted for partnerships with other sports fashion brands such as Adidas and will be designing the Team GB kit for the London 2010 Olympic and Paralympic games.

With a mixture of talent, ambition and friends in all the right places Stella McCartney has managed to set the fashion world ablaze.