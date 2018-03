In this article























Stella McCartney: How to get the look

Oranges and lemons. The playful part of Stella McCartney's SS11 line were the citrus fruit prints appearing on skirts, dresses and tops.



Pair the multicoloured tailored pieces with nudes or neon pink if you are fashionably brave.



Left: Stella McCartney Citrus-print cotton skirt

£515

Net-a-Porter



Right: Yellow Lemon Print Skirt

£22.99

New Look