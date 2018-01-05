Todd Lynn: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Todd Lynn was a lesson in austerity - and so called corrupted elegance.



Models had wet look, lank pony tails with strands architecturally structured over their ears, in a haven't washed in weeks kind of a way - a look we won't be rocking anytime soon (at least not intentionally).



What we could take away from the show however is the fact that the mid length pencil skirt is back and as far as hemlines go - midi is the only word you need remember.



With wool and silk jacquards and long gloves and Matrix-esque leather attire there was a mix of textures to give a three dimensional aspect to the strict tailoring.



Louboutin shoes with metal peg fastenings gave a flash of red underfoot - the most impactful shade to grace the runway save the occasional concession to orange.



With drop waisted skirts and dresses and high necked lace tops there was another nod to Victoriana - something we'd already seen at Corrie Nielsen.



There were also plenty of power trouser suits sent down the runway in soft greys with feminine touches, while at the other end of the spectrum graceful twenties style shift dresses with clever drapery showed off power glamour, making us look forward to embracing a Great Gatsby inspired a/w wardrobe, without the Fisher fur stole.

