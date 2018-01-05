Unique: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Unique Show Report: AW12 Topshop Unique drew a celeb sprinkled crowd with Nicola Roberts and Olivia Palermo stealing some of the attention away from the catwalk for a moment, but when the clothes came down the runway at Old Billingsgate everyone was captivated.



Breaking free from Unique collections of old, their autumn/winter 2012 offering was distinctly sober with a military theme reflected in the uniform tailoring and khaki palette and chunky boots.



The usual quirky style and humorous styling was gone with formal wear and functionality taking precedence, as fabric was cut in utilitarian fashion, wide of the body and sleeves rolled up in a 'let's get down to it' style.



Velvet dungarees and silk shirts softened the edges of the collection but the mood was distinctly grown up - coming as a little bit of a shock from a house that always entertains.



Moving in a more somber direction, Unique is going back to basics and getting serious about fashion.



Models hair was loose and make-up was minimized with lashings of black liner the only punctuation.



Larmé dresses and houndstooth patterning on knitwear ticked the metallic and pattern boxes while the rest of the collection confirmed that the mood for autumn/winter 2012 is one of austerity.



If you didn't take them seriously before, you will now. Watch the Unique Autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video



