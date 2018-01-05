Vivienne Westwood: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Vivienne Westwood Red Label: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Vivienne Westwood Red Label AW12 Vivienne Westwood's Red Label collection for autumn/winter 2012 adhered to the trademark conventions of Westwood tailoring with boxy blazers, low slung pockets and asymmetric styling. The collection was tamer than her spring/summer offering, with bare faced models, although an element of Westwood quirk was injected with the tatooed nail wraps that adorned model's talons.



The show started with a model sporting a silk headscarf and mid length anorak coat, channeling sartorial granny chic.



This was given a youthful kick with peachy make-up and wine colored tights -but by offering a stereotype of grannywear Vivienne Westwood made it clear that despite her seventy years, her take on modern style is full of new ideas.



With the usual check and tartan sported on power suits and high waisted capri pants, Westwood met our expectations but also gave us something we didn't anticipate - an ultra wearable collection of classic styles and structured trenches and capes.



Unlike spring/summer 2012, where the make-up and hair styling took away somewhat from the clothes, the make-up this season was minimal, barely there foundation, with velvet skin and a hint of liner to define the eyes.



The color palette for the clothes was muted with river green hues, tan and charcoal, punctuated with blood red and muted purple.



The loosely tousled hair was sometimes adorned with trilby's for an element of country chic, while arms were tattooed with sentiments of anti-war, pro-peace.

