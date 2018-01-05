Vivienne Westwood Red Label - LFW s/s 2011

'All hail Queen Vivienne. This season was surprisingly tame but did not disappoint. Bright plaids, unexpected volume in shoulders, squared-off shorts and added tassels.



Asymmetrical hems and off-shoulder dresses ruled but if we take La Westwood at her word we won't be buying any of it. Ever the committed climate change campaigner, the designer would rather see fashionistas recycling their outfits and eschewing consumer culture altogether.'

Vivienne Westwood Red Label - London Fashion Week s/s 2011



Images © David Fisher / Rex Features / SIPA

