>
>
Vivienne Westwood Red Label - LFW s/s 2011
  
Vivienne Westwood Red Label - LFW s/s 2011
In this article

Vivienne Westwood Red Label - LFW s/s 2011


What the press are saying:

'All hail Queen Vivienne. This season was surprisingly tame but did not disappoint. Bright plaids, unexpected volume in shoulders, squared-off shorts and added tassels.

Asymmetrical hems and off-shoulder dresses ruled but if we take La Westwood at her word we won't be buying any of it. Ever the committed climate change campaigner, the designer would rather see fashionistas recycling their outfits and eschewing consumer culture altogether.'
CK, soFeminine.co.uk


Vivienne Westwood Red Label - London Fashion Week s/s 2011

Images © David Fisher / Rex Features / SIPA
Fashion Editor
21/09/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Winter nail inspirationMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         