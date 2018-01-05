70s Fashion: Retro wardrobe finds - 70s fashion

In this article



















70s Fashion: Be retro chic with 70s style



The style for the season is all about 70s fashion. From center partings to floaty dresses and dungarees, 70s fashion is where it's at - and we're loving it.



Whether you prefer your 70s fashion with highwaisted trousers and floral prints, or wide leg trousers and big shades, there's a retro look to suit.



Check out these gorgeous 70s inspired fashion finds and embrace the flower power within.



Flared Jeans - £34.99

Floaty Top - £24.99



Available from Republic.co.uk

