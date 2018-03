70s Fashion: Retro wardrobe finds - 70s fashion

This button up denim skirt is a 70s style statement. Team with this with a Peter Pan shirt and complete the look with this vintage style brooch and cute clutch purse. Voila. It's 1976 all over again.



Left:



Cowgirl panel lock wallet - £14.99

Available from Accessorize.com



Peter Pan collar blouse - £15.99

Available from NewLook.com



Denim A line skirt - £21.99

Available from NewLook.com



Vintage Bethancy Brooch - £9.00

Available from Accessorize.com