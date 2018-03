Alexa's style history

From an early career in modelling to presenting TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic, Hampshire-born Alexa Chung hasn't been out of the fashion radar since the mid-noughties.



'It Girl' supreme, she grabs plenty of attention from the fashion press every time she steps out, with fashionistas the world over eager to see what she'll be wearing next.



We take a look back at Alexa's style history.