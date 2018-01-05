Alexa Chung style: Skinny oxblood jumper

In this article















We think she looks totally chic in her leather skirt and skinny polo neck combo, plus we're all kinds of loved up with that cute



To finish the look Alexa went for a boyfriend style



When it comes to the style stakes does this girl ever but a foot wrong? We don't think so.



So if you're dreaming of looking as Chungtastic as Alexa here's what you'll need to get her oxblood ensemble...











