Alexa Chung style: Skinny oxblood jumper

 
Alexa Chung stepped out looking fierce at last night's Versace store launch in New York, turning heads with her enviable style.

Fashion forward as ever Alexa opted for top to toe oxblood in this winter chic ensemble and wasn't afraid to show off her tiny pins despite recent bad press about the knobblyness of her knees.

We think she looks totally chic in her leather skirt and skinny polo neck combo, plus we're all kinds of loved up with that cute Carven shoulder bag.

To finish the look Alexa went for a boyfriend style coat in a navy blue hue and a pristine white manicure, and her make-up was flawless as always.

When it comes to the style stakes does this girl ever but a foot wrong? We don't think so.

So if you're dreaming of looking as Chungtastic as Alexa here's what you'll need to get her oxblood ensemble...





25/10/2012
