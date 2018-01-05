>
Essentials
Alexa Chung style: Skinny oxblood jumper
  
Alexa Chung style: Skinny oxblood jumper
Alexa Chung style: Skinny oxblood jumper


Oxblood is the colour to be seen in this season so embrace the trend and don't shy away from being matchy matchy.

This sultry shade is deep and dark enough to look chic and sexy no matter how you wear it - but if you happen to don a little leather skirt in this shade, you're guaranteed to look hot.

To get Alexa's New York look, try this budget busting mini skirt from T by Alexander Wang. If this is too far outside your price range, look for a navy leather mini instead to match with the gorgeous wool coat we found from Uniqlo.

To complete the look you'll need this polo neck from Dorothy Perkins and this Radley shoulder bag in an appropriate shade of oxblood rust.

And as for the beauty finishes? Deborah Lippmann's white polish in Amazing Grace and Nars lipgloss in Dolce Vita will see you right.

Alexa Chung style? Sorted!



25/10/2012
