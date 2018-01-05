Americana: The Americana trend for spring summer 2012

In this article











































Indulge your inner prom princess this season with the trend for all things fifties Americana.If you've always been a wannabe American sweetheart then get ready to give a cheerleader scream - this is your time to shine.The Americana trend calls for nipped waists, full skirts, bare midriffs and capri pants it's about to get rock and roll and super chic - all at the same time!Take your cue from fashion giants Prada Valentino and Marc Jacobs but take your pick from our highstreet heroes.Here's how to do Americana drama...