Americana: The Americana trend for spring summer 2012
Indulge your inner prom princess this season with the trend for all things fifties Americana.
If you've always been a wannabe American sweetheart then get ready to give a cheerleader scream - this is your time to shine.
The Americana trend calls for nipped waists, full skirts, bare midriffs and capri pants it's about to get rock and roll and super chic - all at the same time!
Take your cue from fashion giants Prada, Valentino and Marc Jacobs but take your pick from our highstreet heroes.
Here's how to do Americana drama...
Ursula Dewey
18/05/2012
