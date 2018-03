In this article











































Americana: The Americana trend for spring summer 2012

Pencil power When it comes to feminine power dressing you can't beat the pencil skirt. This shade of metallic mink is rather Betty Draper n'est pas?



Metallic pencil skirt

RRP: £32.00

Available from Topshop



When it comes to feminine power dressing you can't beat the pencil skirt. This shade of metallic mink is rather Betty Draper n'est pas?