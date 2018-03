In this article











































Americana: The Americana trend for spring summer 2012

Punchy prom dress A graphic heart print and a neat little waist ribbon? How cute. Indulge your inner rockabilly prom queen with this mini dress masterpiece.



Pink prom dress

RRP: £30.00

Available from River Island



A graphic heart print and a neat little waist ribbon? How cute. Indulge your inner rockabilly prom queen with this mini dress masterpiece.