Americana: The Americana trend for spring summer 2012

Right tight If you're embracing the fifties pencil skirt look - you have to wear it right - and that means ultra tight. This tube skirt from ASOS makes that easy. Made with stretch fabric and in a fifties sunset hue, get yours now before it sells out!



Stretch pencil skirt

RRP: £25.00

Available from ASOS



