In this article











































Americana: The Americana trend for spring summer 2012

Bandeau baby We're warning you - this is a



Free People Bandeau top

RRP: £32.00

Available from ASOS





We're warning you - this is a fashion risk. And best worn on those who are... flatter of figure. A bandeau top is oh so Prada right about now - just remember to wear with care. Braless is not an option here ladies.