Americana: The Americana trend for spring summer 2012
Feeling felineIf you're a fan of the fifties then get on board and grab yourself a pair of cat eye sunglasses. Nothing says fifties fantasy more loudly. This pair from Irregular Choice are appropriately called Mischief... who likes playing by the rules anyway?
Irregular Choice Mischief Sunglasses
RRP: £89.00
Available from Irregular Choice
Ursula Dewey
18/05/2012
