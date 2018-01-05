>
>
>
Essentials
Americana: The Americana trend for spring summer 2012
  
Americana: The Americana trend for spring summer 2012
In this article

Americana: The Americana trend for spring summer 2012


Prim and proper

We all know - you're not that prim and proper... but indulge the trend with this lemon high collared colourblock shirt.

Colourblock shirt
RRP: £45.00
Available from Oasis 

18/05/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
The most beautiful villages in EuropeBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         