Essentials
Americana: The Americana trend for spring summer 2012
  
Capri cool
Capri cool


Capri cool  

Fifties chic wouldn't be complete without a pair of cut off capri pants. This denim pair can be worn with platform heels a front tie top and a head scarf for vintage charm in a matter of moments.

Moto jeans
RRP: £35.00
Available from Topshop 

18/05/2012
