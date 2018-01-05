>
Essentials
Americana: The Americana trend for spring summer 2012
Headscarf a rama
Headscarf a rama

Finish your fifties look with a happening headscarf like this little bargain from New Look. Wear with your hair up in a fifties twist à la Holly Golightly for best results.

Floral headscarf
RRP: £1.00
Available from New Look 

18/05/2012
