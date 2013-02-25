Anne Hathaway nude dress Oscars 2013

Anne Hathaway scooped up a well-deserved Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Fantine in Les Miserables, but personally, we couldn’t take our eyes off her 2013 Oscar dress choice!



Anne, well known for making style statements, opted for a nude floor length Prada gown and was positively dripping in diamonds for the Oscars Academy Awards 2013. She went braless in a backless number - and whilst there was a bit of nipple action going on (Anne Hathaway nippes now have their own twitter account!) we don't think it detracted overall from her mega glam Hollywood look.



She teamed her nude Prada dress with a diamond necklace, statement studs and a matching bracelet - well they do say diamonds are a girls best friend, and it was the Oscars after all.



Time to talk bags! She went for a Roger Viver clutch in a gorgeous blush shade of pink which complemented the rest of her outfit beautifully.



She finished off her look with a pair of strappy silver heels, an elegant and understated choice. Kudos Anne!