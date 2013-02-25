>
>
>
Essentials
Anne Hathaway nude dress Oscars 2013
 Photo 2/2 
Anne Hathaway nude dress Oscars 2013: Pink Prada dress
In this article

Anne Hathaway nude dress Oscars 2013: Pink Prada dress


Anne Hathaway nude dress Oscars 2013

Whilst Anne Hathaway’s dress didn’t disappoint from the front, really it was all about the back! The thin spaghetti straps crisscrossed beautifully showing off her flawless pale skin.

Beneath that was a decadent bow, which drew attention to the sexy backless style of her Prada gown.

And of course, no Oscar ensemble is finished until there is a suitable amount of leg on show! Anne’s Prada dress was slit just above her knees ensuring the line between sexy and smutty was not crossed!

Overall we totally heart Anne Hathaway’s Oscar 2013 nude dress and think she looked stunning on her super successful night.

Well done Anne!
Abby Driver
25/02/2013
Tags Essentials
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniformOscars Red Carpet Pictures
SudokuThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         