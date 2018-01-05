>
Autumn - Winter

Aspen chic : Stylish ski wear on and off the slopes
If you're one of the lucky ones jet-setting to the snowy slopes this winter then pay attention.

Combining fashion with practical ski wear has always been a bit of an uphill struggle.

Trying to look good on and off the slopes without freezing to death can turn into a bit of a battle of your heart versus your head.

But with the surge of sweaters and fabulous faux furs this autumn/winter, it has never been easier to look good while you ski... even if your ski skills let you down, your style skills won't!

We thought that we'd give you our pick of some of the best looks so you at least look stylish in your ski wear, whether your falling down the mountain or sipping a well deserved beverage in the bar afterwards.
