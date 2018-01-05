Aspen chic : Stylish ski wear on and off the slopes

>
Autumn - Winter
Look super cool this season is effortless whites, oversized sunglasses and Euro-style faux fur headbands!

Chanel sunglasses
RRP: £160.00
Available from Shade Station 

Star print scarf
RRP: £65.00
Available from Atterley Road

Cream Faux Fur Head Band
RRP: £7.99
Available from Quiz

Mac Russian Red Lipstick
RRP: £14.00
Available from Debenhams 

White ski jacket 
RRP: £235.00
Available from Zalando
Fashion Editor
11/01/2013
Tags Autumn - Winter
