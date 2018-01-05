|
Aspen chic: Stylish ski wear on and off the slopes
|
|
In this article
Aspen chic : Stylish ski wear on and off the slopes
Aspen chic : Stylish ski wear on and off the slopesLook super cool this season is effortless whites, oversized sunglasses and Euro-style faux fur headbands!
Chanel sunglasses
RRP: £160.00
Available from Shade Station
Star print scarf
RRP: £65.00
Available from Atterley Road
Cream Faux Fur Head Band
RRP: £7.99
Available from Quiz
Mac Russian Red Lipstick
RRP: £14.00
Available from Debenhams
White ski jacket
RRP: £235.00
Available from Zalando
|
|
Fashion Editor
11/01/2013
|
Article Plan Aspen chic: Stylish ski wear on and off the slopes ▼
|