Aspen chic: Stylish ski wear on and off the slopes
Wrapping up warm never looked so good...
Off White Jumper
RRP: £55.00
Available from Zalando
Wet Look Leggings
RRP£18.00
Available from Miss Selfridge
Grey Fur Hat
RRP: £25.00
Available from Great Plains
Faux Fur Duffle Bag
RRP: £45.00
Available from Dorothy Perkins
Bruno Premi Fur Boots
RRP: £149.95
Available from Julesb
Fashion Editor
11/01/2013
