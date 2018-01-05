Band t shirts: Top 10 rock inspired t-shirts

>
We love a good celeb-inspired trend around here, and at the moment it’s all about the band and rock t-shirts.

Everyone from Lana Del Ray to Ashlee Simpson is rocking the rock trend, so we’ve decided to jump on the band wagon, pardon the pun.

We’re lovin’ them with denim cut offs, high waisted skirt, skinnies...um, just about anything really!

Band t-shirts are not only sartorially stylish - adding a hint of grunge to everyday outfits - but they’re also a great way to express your music taste and earn some cool points with the music crowd!

Love The Guns & Roses? Still obsessed with Nirvana? Tell the world.

So without further ado, we give you our top ten rock inspired t-shirts...
Abby Driver
27/08/2012
Essentials
