In this article





















Top 10 rock inspired t-shirts: Red Hot Chili Peppers

OK, so they’re not really vintage, but that doesn’t stop us from loving a bit of Red Hot Chili Peppers once in a while.



Plus if you’re bored of black, this is a great alternative.



The red design really pops against the all-white background. We like!



Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt RRP: £14.99 Available from EMP Online