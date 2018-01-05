Bicycle chic - hit the cycle paths in style

Agyness Deyn rides in a skirt © Stephen Lock/Rex Features Mary Kate Olsen does it in Givenchy. Agyness Deyn does it in vintage. Vivienne Westwood does it in a full bustled skirt and heels.



It’s all about getting on your bike - and this summer, the only way to do it is in style.



Travelling on two wheels has traditionally been the preserve of grim-mouthed commuters dressed head-to-toe in fluorescent Lycra.



But Lycra just won’t cut the mustard anymore and if you are thinking about becoming a bona fide cyclista, then it’s time to ditch the sweaty leggings and helmet hair, and start your own roadside renaissance.



So aside from emulating your favourite celebs, what are the actual benefits of hopping on to the bicycling bandwagon?



How about this for starters: An average woman cycling on a flat road for an hour will burn off 555 calories. That’s only twenty minutes to burn off that glass of Cabernet, or fifty minutes to shake off that burger. And here’s yet more appealing maths - saving £4 every day on your tube fare = £80 in a month.



Cycle through summer and come September you can buy yourself a gorgeous pair of Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps!



Add to this a toned bum and a tanned face and you can easily see why women are taking to the city streets in droves.









By Alannah Sparks

