Spring - Summer
Fixed gear bike
If platform pumps aren’t really your thing and you’re more of a peep-toe ankle boot type of girl, then you should bag yourself a hot little racer.

Slim and pared down with a sleek finish, racers are perfect for weaving in and out of city traffic - and they’re also the perfect canvas for customisation.

These are the brightest and flashiest bikes you’ll see on city roads - whether spray-painted lilac with white wheels and gold rims or retro yellow with bright blue tires - the decoration of these bikes is a competitive sport in itself, and one that really puts you ahead in the style stakes.

Fixed gear bikes started out on the streets of Tokyo and have made their way over here thanks to cycling mavens like Max Lewis, who has set up his own fixed gear bike store in East London: Tokyo Fixed Gear.

Inspired by flashy female cyclists like the stunt group Trixie Chix, he says more and more women are looking to buy into the trend.

“So many women come in wanting a fixy, but the reality is they’re quite hard to manage so often I’ll suggest customisation, like adding a brake and a drop bar, maybe even a basket. We know it’s fashion first for our customers, but from our point of view functionality is key.”

http://www.tokyofixedgear.com




  
  
19/05/2010
