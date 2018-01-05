Ride 2Work scheme © www.cyclechic.co.uk

Although buying a bike may at first seem like a prohibitive cost, the Government Ride 2Work scheme makes it possible to pay for a bicycle, tax-free, over a period of weeks or even months.



Check to see if the company you work for is part of the scheme, and if it’s not then share this link with them to convince them that a fitter, healthier staff will do wonders for productivity!



Employer benefits for the Ride2Work scheme

* Fitter, healthier and more productive staff

* Healthy staff are less likely to be absent through stress or illness

* Savings on employers NI contributions (up to 12%)

* Reduce your business carbon footprint

* We administer the scheme for you at no cost to your company

* Cycling to work reduces congestion and demand for parking

* Scheme is an attractive benefit for employees

* Your company will be registered with the Green Achiever Business Directory



Employee benefits for the Ride2Work scheme

* Save up to 50% on the cost of a new bike and equipment

* Cost is spread over 12 monthly interest free payments

* Save money on travelling costs

* After sales service from chosen bike shops

* Reduce your carbon footprint

* Lose weight and tone up

* Improve your general health and well-being

* Improve mental health and help reduce stress levels

* Look good, feel great, save money and help save the planet!



http://www.bike2workscheme.co.uk/index.php







