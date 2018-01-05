What to wear on your bike Caz Nicklin founder of London Cycle Chic Once you’ve got your bike sorted, the next pressing issue is what to wear. The only rule is this: if you can walk in it, you can ride in it.



Caz Nicklin (pictured), founder of the hugely popular website London Cycle Chic, has only one exception to the rule:



“You should be able to wear anything you want to when cycling - except perhaps a pencil skirt.”



Even cycling in heels is well within the parameters of practicality - one look on The Sartorialist’s blog and you’ll see flocks of fashionistas whirling around effortlessly in their six-inch Prada mules.



According to Amy Fleuriot, cyclista extraordinaire and founder of the women’s cycling label Cyclodelic, wearing heels are all part of the merits of cycling because it means you avoid having to walk in them.



“Just make sure they have a back to them and not too much of a wedge on the front and you'll be fine,” she advises.



