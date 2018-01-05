>
>
>
Spring - Summer
Cycle chic

What to wear on your bike

 

Caz Nicklin founder of London Cycle Chic - What to wear on your bike
Caz Nicklin founder of London Cycle Chic
Once you’ve got your bike sorted, the next pressing issue is what to wear. The only rule is this: if you can walk in it, you can ride in it.

Caz Nicklin (pictured), founder of the hugely popular website London Cycle Chic, has only one exception to the rule:

“You should be able to wear anything you want to when cycling - except perhaps a pencil skirt.”

Even cycling in heels is well within the parameters of practicality - one look on The Sartorialist’s blog and you’ll see flocks of fashionistas whirling around effortlessly in their six-inch Prada mules.

According to Amy Fleuriot, cyclista extraordinaire and founder of the women’s cycling label Cyclodelic, wearing heels are all part of the merits of cycling because it means you avoid having to walk in them.

“Just make sure they have a back to them and not too much of a wedge on the front and you'll be fine,” she advises.

Check out:
www.cyclechic.co.uk
www.cyclodelic.co.uk





  
  
Fashion Editor
19/05/2010
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         