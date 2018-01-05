>
Spring - Summer
Cycle chic

Chic accessories for cycling

   

Accessories and outfits from Cyclodelic.co.uk - Chic accessories for cycling
Accessories and outfits from Cyclodelic.co.uk
Sites like Cyclechic and Cyclodelic offer a multitude of attractive solutions to issues such as storage, dodgy weather the dreaded helmet head. Luckily there is a new breed of helmet out there that will protect both your head and your image.

Caz Nicklin recommends the Bern Muse helmets, which come in a range of muted colours and with their sleek equestrian look will keep you both safe and smug. To avoid helmet hair Amy Fleuriot recommends carrying a silk scarf in your bag: “Not only is it a great accessory but it doubles up to defend against rain, frizz and hat hair if worn underneath your helmet.”

Bags, too, are an easy way to assert your cycling style. Not only are messenger bags the hottest bag of the season, but the huge range of smart storage solutions available for your bike - from neat little jewel-coloured saddle bags to on-trend utilitarian panniers - mean that roadside cargo has never been so chic.

After that you only have the odd monsoon to worry about. But don’t let that put you off your fast track to summer style, just think of the Louboutins!




  
 
19/05/2010
