Monochrome trend: Black and white dresses
Thus far we’ve spotted Tess Daly, Alicia Keys, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Wilde and Cheryl Cole all sporting monochrome attire, and looking fab as ever.
So if you wanna get a bit of celeb inspired trend in your wardrobe, look no further. We’ve rounded up our top 5 high street matches for these celebrity approved monochrome looks.
Looking for a VIP ready black and white dress? Your search starts here!
We know, we’re good to you...
Abby Driver
12/09/2012
