Monochrome trend: Black and white dresses
Monochrome has taken celeb land by storm, and frankly, we’re not surprised. The minimalist combo of black and white, teamed with optical illusion designs makes for a very flattering look.


Thus far we’ve spotted Tess Daly, Alicia Keys, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Wilde and Cheryl Cole all sporting monochrome attire, and looking fab as ever.
So if you wanna get a bit of celeb inspired trend in your wardrobe, look no further. We’ve rounded up our top 5 high street matches for these celebrity approved monochrome looks.

Looking for a VIP ready black and white dress? Your search starts here!
We know, we’re good to you...
Abby Driver
12/09/2012
