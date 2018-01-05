|
Chunky Knits - British wool jumpers and cardigans
Chunky Knits - jumpers and cardigans
Chunky Knits - jumpers, cardigans and shawlsDecember was arctic but January's proving positively balmy by comparison. It's difficult to know what to wear when the weather could turn any minute.
A chunky knit can be pulled off and put back on. Cosy and comfortable or a chic way to dress up a pair of skinny jeans.
The BBC just reported that the British wool industry is on the rise. Knitting has become one of nation's favourite hobbies even the rich and famous are getting in on it.
Prince Charles, himself, backed National wool Week. Like Charlie we're supporting British wool.
Picture: Izzy Lane Ethical Fashion
Anna-Belle Woollcott
14/01/2011
