Autumn - Winter

Camel Coats | Camel coats for under £100

Camel coats
This season camel coats are everywhere! You can hardly walk ten paces down the street without some glossy, Caggie Dunlop type sweeping past you in a perfect example of this season's staple.

Elegance is key in austerity Britain and camel coats say understated and elegant better than any puffer coat ever could.

If ever there was a time for the stiff upper lip it's Britain in 2011, so button up and keep calm in camel.

Camel coats should grace every stylish woman's wardrobe as they're perfect with jeans or a posh frock.

If you're treating yourself to a new winter coat here's our guide to the cream of camel coats for under £100.


ASOS Pleated Coat wth Leopard Detail
£85 - asos
09/11/2011
