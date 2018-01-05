Cameron Diaz hot yellow look at gala

In this article













Love Cameron's yellow look? Love it! Hate. Ew. Spew. Not fussed. Golden girl Cameron Diaz looked hot in sunshine yellow at a gala over the weekend, showing up in strappy black stilettos and an eye popping cocktail dress with long floaty sleeves and statement jewellery. Cameron Diaz always looks hot to trot and this flawless ensemble is proof that when it comes to gala gorgeousness, she gets it just right.We've been inspired to embrace this bright hue on our next night out - this warm shade is bound to heat things no matter how cold it gets outside.So to grab yourself some Cameron chic you'll need the following high street and online fashion finds - yep, we've found the essential pieces to look as cool as Cameron.