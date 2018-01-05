>
Essentials
Cameron Diaz's hot yellow look at gala
  
Cameron Diaz: Get the Look
Cameron Diaz: Get the Look


To get the Cameron Diaz look you'll need a head turning yellow dress with glamazon heels.

We love this sleeveless number from Ted Baker which already has some serious embellishment on the neckline, making it the perrfect alternative to Cam's designer frock.

We're also smitten with this cute clutch from Clarks (shhh we know it's not cool), but the glitzy sequins and boxy shape is just like Cameron's - only far more affordbale.

But our best find? The heels of course. We're verging on obsessed with these Hollywood inspired heels from our fave online store - ASOS. The single strap and simple design mean they'll work all season long with pretty much every dress in your wardrobe (so many reasons to buy!).

A few statement rings are also key to getting this look - and this black beauty from Bloomingdale's is just the right amount of gothic glam to copy Cameron.

Finally to get gala glam you'll need some dark metallic nail polish and a strawberry shade of lipgloss - we love L'Oreal's GlamShine. 

And there you have it - Cameron Diaz's lemon yellow look in a jiffy.

