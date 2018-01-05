>
Celeb fashion crush: Cleo B

When celeb land starts crawling over themselves to get their feet on the latest pair of shoes from Cleo B needless to say we want a piece of the action.

With Paloma Faith, Jessie J, Caggie Dunlop, Tess Daly and Gemma Cairney all fans it safe to say they're approved by true trend authorities.

We LOVE their kitsch sandals and cassette tape heels, chunky motives and look-at-me statements. What can we say - we love a bit of fashion attention.

If you like look-at-me chic too then Cleo B has to be on your radar. Here are just a few good reasons why...

Jam Master Black 
Hip Hop ballet pump in Watermelon
Boom sandal in black

Check out their spring/summer collection on www.cleob.com but don't expect Primark prices, for these fashion credentials you may need your credit card.

We're sure you can justify the spend...

