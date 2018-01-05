>
>
>
Autumn - Winter

Winter do's and don'ts: Lessons from the celebs

 
Winter do's and don'ts: Lessons from the celebs
In this article
Winter do's and don'ts: Lessons from the celebs

Winter do's and don'ts: Style lessons from the celebs

When it comes to winter fashion there are just some things best avoided (we’re looking at you, Amanda Holden!) and others which should be embraced with (full sleeved) open arms.

Think chunky patterned scarfs, bright lips and textured tights and you’re on the right
track. Somehow sunglasses, boho chic and bare legs don’t seem fit for winter!

We've been taking a style lesson or two from the celebs to figure out how to rock the trends without going blue lipped.

So without further ado, get ready to learn the most important winter do’s and don’t’s from our fave celebs...
Abby Driver
23/01/2013
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsThe most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         