Winter do's and don'ts: Lessons from the celebs

Winter do's and don'ts: Heidi Klum



Do: Go for a classic all black ensemble, it’s flattering, classic and perpetually stylish. Not to mention, a favourite with modelling royalty Heidi Klum.



Don’t: Scrape hair into a severe up do, soften an all-black outfit with some loose waves.