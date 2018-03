In this article





















Winter do's and don'ts: Lessons from the celebs

Winter do's and don'ts: Daisy Lowe



Do: Team maxi dresses (maximum dress warmth!) with leather biker jackets for a toughed up version of pretty. Biker boots might be a step too far for some, but we love ‘em on Miss Lowe.



Don’t: Be afraid of trying new hairstyles out. A stylish up do or beautiful braid can be just the thing to transform a winter outfit from drab to fab.