Winter do's and don'ts: Lessons from the celebs

Winter do's and don'ts: Kate Moss



Do: Have failsafe basics. Where would Mossy be without her skinny jeans, high heeled boots and chunky knitted jackets? Know what winter threads work for you and keep them on hand for fashion emergencies.



Don’t: Be scared to add a splash of colour. A pattered scarf or slick of plum lipstick would really make this outfit come alive.