In this article





















Winter do's and don'ts: Lessons from the celebs

Winter do's and don'ts: Nicole Kidman



Do: Use prints to break up an otherwise drab outfit. Nicole’s snug cardigan is the focal point of this look.



Don’t: Forget that just because it is winter your clothes still need to fit properly! We’re not a fan of Nicole’s baggy shirt that has been carelessly put on under her very fitted cardigan.