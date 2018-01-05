Celebrity Fashion Battle: Kate Middleton, Megan Fox and Cara Delevigne in green dresses

Celebrity Fashion Battle: Gorgeous green

Celebrity Fashion Battle: Gorgeous green It seems like just about everyone whose anyone was spotted wearing green this week. From frothy minty hues to bold emerald shades, celebs were donning green and well and truly getting in the Christmas spirit! Our top three contenders this week are model and socialite Cara Delevingne, royal gal Kate Middleton and Hollywood A-Lister Megan Fox Cara Delevingne: Metallic shift Cara was spotted in this gorgeous shift dress at the British Fashion Awards, where she scooped up Model of the Year Award. And we can see why, not only has she got a down-to-earth personality but those legs just don’t stop! Alas, we digress! We can’t get enough of this green tinted metallic shift dress, it suits her bodyshape perfectly and teamed with simple heels and contrasting red toenails, we think she’s on to a winner. Kate Middleton: Retro emerald Stylish Kate Middleton debuted her snazzy new do during a solo engagement at the Natural History Museum and my my were we blown away - it looks retro perfected! She teamed her new hairstyle with a long sleeved, knee length dress complete with demure pleats. We love this vintage look on Kate, but were just not 100% on teaming it with her new retro haircut , it all feels a little too... 70s ? But perhaps we’re wrong, what do you think? Megan Fox: Minty demure

Celebrity Fashion Battle: Gorgeous green How the heck does Ms. Fox look so damn good only two months after pregnancy ? We’re not sure, but foxy mama she is indeed. But enough girl crushin’ and down to the dress in question: we love the style! This figure hugging dress suits Megan’s slim physique perfectly and successfully showcases her curves, meow! The only thing we’re not mad keen on is the pale minty hue, we feel it’s a shade too light for her pale skin. But maybe we’re just being pernickety, thoughts? So there you have it, our top three women in green! But whose left you green with envy and who hasn’t got anything right? Vote below!

Which celeb wears their green dress best? Cara Delevigne Kate Middleton Megan Fox