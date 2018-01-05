Get her look - Lily Allen

In this article































Get the look - Lily Allen's festival style



From top left:

Black tuxedo playsuit - £40 - Label Lab at House of Fraser - Sale £20!

Large purple aviator sunglasses with twist metal arms - £20.00 - Debenhams - Sale £16!

Missoma short "Apache" horn necklace. 18ct gold vermeil on sterling silver, with green onyx - £150 - Swag

