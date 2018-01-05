Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Fashion
Fashion News
Street Style
Fashion Designer
Accessories
All articles
Paris Fashion Week: The Street Style Looks To Nail French Fashion
This Nurse Is Tackling The Stigma Of Crohn's Disease With Her Sexy Lingerie Collection
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Home
>
Fashion
>
Fashion News
>
Spring - Summer
Festival fashion - steal their star style
In this article
Get her look - Alexa Chung
Get the look - Alexa Chung's festival style
From top left:
Chloé Belted cotton playsuit - £245.22 -
Net-a-porter.com
-
Sale £122.61!
Red frame square sunglasses - £156.20 - Gucci at
Forzieri
Simone Vera Bath satin finished handmade ring - £165.00 -
Yoox
Marni Leather and quilted-nylon tote - £625 -
Net-a-porter.com
Genuine British army issue khaki shirt - £12.99 -
Surplus & Outdoors
John Lewis calonge ankle tie espadrilles - £55 -
John Lewis
Get the look | Celebrity style | Celebrity fashion
Vintage fashion: the 10 best vintage shops in London - The Best 10 Vintage Fashion...
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Style Advice For Women With Beautiful Big Hips
2. Burberry Trench - Ten items every woman should have in her...
Alexa Chung
Should I Get A Fringe? All Your Questions Answered!
Celebrity Hair Styles 2011 | Celebrity Hair Inspiration from SoFeminine...
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
What To Wear If You're Skinny: Style Advice For Thin Girls
Fashion Editor
29/06/2010
Tags
Spring - Summer
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
Festival fashion - steal their star style
▼
Celebrity festival style
Get her look - Kate Moss
Get her look: Lily Allen festival style
Get her look - Lily Allen
Get her look: Alexa Chung festival style
Get her look - Alexa Chung
Get her look - Daisy Lowe festival style
Get her look - Daisy Lowe
Get her look - Katy Perry festival style
Get her look - Katy Perry
Get her look - Kate Bosworth festival style
Get her look - Kate Bosworth
Get her look: Una Healy (The Saturdays) - festival style
Get her look: The Saturday's Una Healy
Get her look - Florence & The Machine festival style
Get her look - Florence & the Machine's Florence Welch
Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Stars who married the same person twice ...
Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!