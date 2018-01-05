>
Spring - Summer
Festival fashion - steal their star style
  
Get her look - Alexa Chung
Get her look - Alexa Chung


Get the look - Alexa Chung's festival style

From top left:

  • Chloé Belted cotton playsuit - £245.22 - Net-a-porter.com - Sale £122.61!
  • Red frame square sunglasses - £156.20 - Gucci at Forzieri
  • Simone Vera Bath satin finished handmade ring - £165.00 - Yoox
  • Marni Leather and quilted-nylon tote - £625 - Net-a-porter.com
  • Genuine British army issue khaki shirt  - £12.99 - Surplus & Outdoors
  • John Lewis calonge ankle tie espadrilles - £55 - John Lewis


Fashion Editor
29/06/2010
Tags Spring - Summer
Latest… 05/01/2018
