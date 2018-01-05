Get her look - Daisy Lowe
Get her look - Daisy Lowe's festival style
From top left:
- Linda Farrow luxe small round sunglasses - £215.00 - Browns
- Karen Millen tailored fine stripes waistcoat - £99.00 - House of Fraser
- Barry M silver glitter liquid eyeliner - £4.90 - Chiara Fashion
- Circle bead necklace - £14 - Topshop
- Miss Sporty lasting colour nail polish in hypnotic turquoise - £1.99 - Superdrug
- South distressed denim shorts - £25 - Very
- White vest - £2.50 - Tu Clothing at Sainsburys